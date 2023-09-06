Low- Income Household Water Assistance Program
The Ohio Department of Development and West Ohio Community Action Partnership continues to help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance through September 30, 2023. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with paying water and wastewater bills. Eligible clients are those that are at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, who have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice or either need to establish new service or pay to transfer service.
To apply for the program, clients can go to the nearest West Ohio CAP office to fill out an application or visit wocap.org.
Required Documentation:
•Copy of the most recent water/wastewater bills/ notice of disconnect.
• Income documentation for all adult household members 18+ for the last 30 days.
•Proof of Citizenship for all household members (Birth Certificate, Social Security Card, Passport)
•Proof of disability (if applicable)
For More Program Information Please Contact:
Summer Crisis Program
July 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023
Can assist eligible applicants with Electric bill, Central Air repair, Air Conditioner or Fan
Call 1-419-516-0063 or go online https://capappointments.com to schedule an appointment, walk into nearest WOCAP agency to complete an application, OR apply online at wocap.org
An appointment no-show may result in utilities being shut-off
Chronic Medical forms will be available at the front desk of WOCAP locations
Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP)
West Ohio Community Action Partnership (WOCAP) in partnership with Miami Valley Community Action Partnership (MVCAP) would like to assist individuals and families in Auglaize and Mercer Counties with The Home Weatherization Assistance Program.
The Home Weatherization Assistance Program helps Ohioans, who are at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, decrease their energy costs, and make their homes safer and more energy efficient.
Some of the FREE services included:
- Health and Safety testing and inspections.
- Heating systems repairs or replacements.
- Reduction of air leakage from major sources, such as chimneys, walls,
- Attics, floors, ducts, water tanks and basement insulation.
Those approved for the HWAP program will receive a home inspection to determine which weatherization service will be most cost effective. Renters must have property owner approval.
Auglaize and Mercer counties call 419-227-2586 Ext. 228 for more information.
Individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:
· Most recent utility bills
· A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)
· Proof of income for the past 90 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)
· Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members
· Proof of ownership (if applicable)