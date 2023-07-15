Audience experiences traditional Irish music performed by Toraigh at free JAMPD concert

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District's continued on Saturday with a performance of genuine traditional Irish music.
Due to possible rain, the band Toraigh moved their concert to the barn at the Allen County Farm Park. With instruments like the fiddle, an antique wooden Irish flute, and the uilleann bagpipes, the group played a mix of instrumental dance music and songs sung in Gaelic. Some of the pieces were written as long as four hundred years ago.
Many in the region have Irish heritage and appreciated a chance to see the culture come to life.
"We strive to be truly authentic to the traditional Irish style of playing this music. We've studied with people who were immersed in it from the day they were born in Ireland and I have to say in the United States. There's a lot of people, and there's just as many if not more people in the United States who are masters of this music then there are in Ireland," said Bob Midden, a member of Toraigh.
The free Summer Amphitheater concert series is held every Saturday through September 2nd at 7pm at the Ottawa Metro Park amphitheater, or indoors at the Allen County Farm Park if the weather doesn't cooperate.