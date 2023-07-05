Auglaize County Library gets the creativity flowing with a sweet treat at Donuts and Drawings event

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Creativity was shown by residents at the Auglaize County Library, while a donut also made sure they had enough energy to keep their brains active.
"Donuts and Drawings" had kids, as well as their parents, learn how to draw. Each participant grabbed a donut and then a piece of paper and a pencil in order to let their creative minds flow. Various YouTube videos were shown how to draw a specific object step by step, like a beehive. The library says that they host a variety of events like these in order to keep kids busy during the summer.
"I'm just happy to see them coming into the library doing something fun. We have a summer reading programs going on right now so there's lots and lots of kiddos that are reading. We are happy to have them come in and mixing that up a little bit. Giving them something fun to do, as well as reading," stated Stephanie Lietz, youth services assistant.
All drawing materials were provided by the Auglaize County Library. You can visit the library at 203 S. Perry Street, Wapakoneta, OH 45895.