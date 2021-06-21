Auglaize County Sheriff's Office looking into drowning incident

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office is looking into a drowning that happened last week.
The sheriff's office says that Wayne Township EMS was dispatched to a home for a call last Friday of an unresponsive child floating in a pond. The caller also reported that CPR was being performed.
The victim was three year-old Austin Smith. He was taken to Lima Memorial and was later pronounced dead. Indian Lake EMS, Waynesfield Police, and the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene.
No foul play is suspected and the case is still under investigation.