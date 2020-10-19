The Auglaize County Historical Society has gotten a grant to place a sign outside of the courthouse to mark its history. The Auglaize County Courthouse has been on the National Register of Historic Places for 40 years and there hasn't been a permanent plaque to mark its status. The grant is from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the sign is currently in production at a company in southern Ohio. There is no date yet when the marker will be installed in the lawn adjacent to the courthouse, but historical society expects it will before the end of 2020.
Media Release from the Auglaize County Historical Society 10/19/2020
The Auglaize County Historical Society has successfully applied for funding to provide a permanent plaque honoring the Auglaize County Courthouse's inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
Although the courthouse has been included in the National Register for more than 40 years, no sign has ever indicated this status. The Historical Society applied to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, and was provided the funding necessary to cast a marker that will be installed on the lawn adjacent to the building. The marker is currently in production by Sewah Studies, Marietta, Ohio, the company that also casts the Ohio Historical Markers.
States Commission John Bergman, president of the board of commissioners of Auglaize County, “We’re so excited to be part of the National Register program. We are equally excited to have partnered with the Auglaize County Historical Society on another successful project to highlight the past, present and greater future of our county.”
States Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber, “We thank our county commissioners and administrator for their continued support for Auglaize County's unique and fascinating history.”
No date has been set for the marker's arrival or installation, but it is anticipated to occur before the end of 2020.
About the Pomeroy Foundation
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is a private institution based in Syracuse, New York. is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history The Pomeroy Foundation provides grants to obtain signage in the form of roadside markers and plaques. Since 2006, the organization has funded more than 1,200 signs across the United States, all the way to Alaska. We have grown to offer eight different marker programs.
About the Auglaize County Historical Society
Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.
For more information about this project or the historical society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419/738-9328.
Fast Facts about the Auglaize County Courthouse
The current building was constructed in 1894.
It cost $259,481.21, or $7,853,228.99 in 2020 dollars.
This is the third site to serve as the Auglaize County Courthouse.
Initially, the county rented a house. When court was in session, it would rent the Methodist Church.
The first building constructed as the Auglaize County Courthouse was built in 1851 on Blackhoof Street at Mechanic (one block west of the current site).
The Blackhoof Street Courthouse served until the current building was constructed, after which it was torn down.
This building was designed by the architectural firm of Kremer and Hart of Columbus.
It is made of Berea sandstone.
The administrative offices for the county are now housed in a building one block away, constructed on the site of the original jail. The courthouse is now a court-focused building, housing municipal, probate, and common pleas court, as well as the offices that assist the court.
The most recent renovation occurred in 2012. It cost $8.6 million, and included complete updates to HVAC and the electrical system, the addition of a modern security system, and the restoration of many interior architectural details.
The Auglaize County Commissioners hosted a grand celebration of the courthouse's 125th birthday in 2019, which included a visit by Governor Mike DeWine, Mrs. DeWine, and members of their family.