"Autism Rocks" spreads awareness about the condition

You might notice some colorful painted rocks in one of our Johnny Appleseed parks next time you visit, and it’s to spread awareness about autism.
The Autism Life Center spent their afternoon at teddy bear park in Lima for their “Autism Rocks” event. The center had dozens of rocks with their information glued to the bottom, that people were welcome to paint and then hide wherever they want.
The point is that hopefully someone will find the rock, and learn more about autism after following the information on the bottom. This is their third annual autism rocks event, and they have seen it grow each year with more people wanting to spread awareness.
Tera Viola, the founding executive director of Autism Life Center, “It’s incredible. Honestly, it gives me chills. We started out our very first year with about 30 people coming and today we’ve had at least over 100 come and go already. It just, it lets us know that we’re doing the right thing, that what we’re doing is needed in the community.”
They also had other arts and crafts activities for the families, along with other local family outreach organizations. To learn more about the Autism Life Center, you can find them on Facebook.