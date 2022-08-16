Mark Bardertscher

News Release from the OSU Hardin County Extension: Hardin County – Mark Badertscher was selected as one of two Ohio Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators to be recognized for the National Association of County Agricultural Agents (NACAA) Achievement Award. The NACAA Achievement Award recognizes Extension Educators with less than ten years in the profession. The award was presented at the 2022 NACAA Annual Meeting and Professional Improvement Conference held in West Palm Beach, Florida July 18-21.

Badertscher has been the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator in Hardin County since June 2013. Over the past nine years, he has served as state chair of the JCEP Membership and Retention Committee and NACAA Agricultural Issues Committee. He serves as president of the Conservation Tillage Conference in Ohio. NACAA team awards include national winner in NACAA Search for Excellence Sustainable Agriculture, national finalist in Bound Book, and regional finalist in Video Recordings.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.