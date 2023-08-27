Bath NHS students organize event to get free haircuts and supplies to fellow Wildcats

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - National Honor Society students at Bath High School worked with the community to help their fellow Wildcats start the school year right.
For the first time, with the help of local businesses, the NHS hosted Hot Dogs and Haircuts. Everything at the event was free for any Bath student K-12 who needed it. Students could get haircuts, food and snacks, school supplies, and hygiene items. The National Honor Society wanted to make sure that their classmates weren't missing anything that they need to have a successful school year, and that they could feel confident. They also hope they inspire others to put good back into the community.
"You realize it more when you're actually at these events that people come out and they really appreciate all the help that you've given and it always feels good to give back a little bit. This is one of those things where you see kindness and you want to reciprocate it. Later on in life, you'll think back to these moments where you didn't have the stuff that you wanted and people have given it to you and maybe you can do that same thing for people in the position you were in," said Michael Casey, a senior at Bath High School and the president of NHS.
This project was part of one of the four pillars of NHS, service. The others are scholarship, leadership, and character.