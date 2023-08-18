Beautiful flower exhibits are on display at the Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - There was a lot of activity earlier today at the Allen County Fair as judging for Open Class Exhibits was going on.
The first of three flower shows is on display and ribbons have been awarded. They had just under 1,000 entries that included single stems, multiple blooms, and intricately designed arrangements. The horticultural enthusiasts say getting prepared for a show can be time-consuming and nerve-racking at times but it's all worth it.
"You sort of have to like to show because you have to be very persnickety and precise with your entries if you want to win that blue ribbon and of course that's all we want to win," said Juanita Wilkins, president of the Lima Garden Club.
The flower shows are organized by the Lima and Happy Hour Garden Clubs. The Lima Garden Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. You can see the flower exhibits in the Youth Activities Building on the north side of the fairgrounds.