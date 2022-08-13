Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fun day for Bigs and Littles

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held a community Gathering day for their Bigs and Littles, and if you want to know how successful the program can be, talk to Jordan Wicks and Jim Weber. They got paired together seven years ago and have developed a great relationship over the years.

“It gives me a chance to actually to gain a real relationship with like a father figure because I never had one,” says Jordan Wicks, Little Brother. “Being in the program shows me that I can do stuff with people and actually have someone to look up to.”

