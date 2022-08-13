Big Brothers Big Sisters holds fun day for Bigs and Littles

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held a community Gathering day for their Bigs and Littles, and if you want to know how successful the program can be, talk to Jordan Wicks and Jim Weber. They got paired together seven years ago and have developed a great relationship over the years.
“It gives me a chance to actually to gain a real relationship with like a father figure because I never had one,” says Jordan Wicks, Little Brother. “Being in the program shows me that I can do stuff with people and actually have someone to look up to.”
“I get a chance to give back because I was in the program when I was a little kid,” adds Jim Weber, Big Brother. “So, I am giving back to the community and helping Jordan through life events. So, just trying to be there for him and his family as well."
There are about 60 adult and youth matches in the community-based program in Allen, Putnam, and Hardin Counties. During their time together, they can help make goals for the youth, like getting better grades or developing new skills, or just being there for them.
“But they also just spend quality one-on-one time together and enjoy events out in the community,” states Errin Boyer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio. “Whether they are learning cooking skills, or whether they are going and doing art projects, or learning about nature.”
The Big Brothers Big Sisters helps the kids get more interaction with adults which will benefit them in the long run.
“And also, if there's anything that the little needs growth in, whether it’s emotional maturity, being responsible, making good life choices, a little academic help. It’s really a well-rounded Big Brother Big Sister situation,” adds Boyer.
Weber says that the adults and kids that take part give and get a lot from the experience.
“I highly encourage it. I get as much out of it as Jordan,” exclaims Weber. “We learn from each other all the time, it’s just fun. It’s a fun program, we do stuff together all the time.”
Big Brothers and Big Sisters are looking for both kids and adults to be part of the program in Allen, Putnam, and Hardin Counties. For more information about the program log on www.bbbswco.com.
