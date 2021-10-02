A block party at MLK park brought the community together for family-fun.
Activate Allen County organized the event in order to have Lima residents connect with the multiple agencies that attended the event. Those agencies range from Mercy Health, West Ohio Food Bank, the Lima police department, and the Lima park rangers.
These organizations were able to provide residents with key resources that will help them in case they need to reach out for help.
Mercy health also offered health screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccine shots to those in attendance.