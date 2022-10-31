Press Release from Bluffton University:BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton Bread Company fall online sales will run Oct. 30-Nov. 22. Two flavors, Pumpkin and Applesauce Oatmeal Cinnamon, will be available for the first week with Asiago Cheddar added to the mix starting Nov. 6. All loaves will sell for $12 at https://shop.blufftonbreadcompany.com
Sales will run a bit differently this fall. Online orders will be taken each Sunday through Tuesday for bread which will be ready on Friday of that week. Customers can either choose to pick up orders from 8 a.m. to noon/3-5 p.m. on Fridays at Sommer Center or have it shipped for an additional cost. Curbside pickup is available by calling 513-814-4350 when you are at Sommer Center.
Developed using vintage recipes (with a modern twist), we hope this bread awakens warm memories and helps you cultivate new traditions. Join us as you slice into a flavor made to brighten your day, share with family and friends, and celebrate all that is good in this world.
From developing and standardizing recipes to streamlining the online shopping cart, Bluffton University students are gaining hands-on learning experiences with the Bluffton Bread Company.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.