Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton Bread Company fall online sales will run Oct. 30-Nov. 22. Two flavors, Pumpkin and Applesauce Oatmeal Cinnamon, will be available for the first week with Asiago Cheddar added to the mix starting Nov. 6. All loaves will sell for $12 at https://shop.blufftonbreadcompany.com

Sales will run a bit differently this fall. Online orders will be taken each Sunday through Tuesday for bread which will be ready on Friday of that week. Customers can either choose to pick up orders from 8 a.m. to noon/3-5 p.m. on Fridays at Sommer Center or have it shipped for an additional cost. Curbside pickup is available by calling 513-814-4350 when you are at Sommer Center.

