September 5, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University will host a reception for artists Sue Hershberger Yoder and John Yoder from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, in the Grace Albrecht Gallery of Sauder Visual Arts Center. The event will celebrate their exhibit “Liquid Illumination 2.0” which features projective illuminations and framed prints on silk.
According to the artists’ statement, “The liturgical atmosphere of this installation is intended to acknowledge that, like the simultaneously sacred and superficial qualities of rose windows and illuminated manuscripts, artistic and religious ideologies are also always malleable and open to interpretation.
The artists will share about their work and answer questions at 1:30 p.m.
The exhibit is currently on display and will be open to the public through Sept. 17. Gallery hours in the Sauder Visual Arts Center are 9 a.m-5 p.m. weekdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Arts at Bluffton events are made possible due to generous support from donors including David Bertsche ’57 and James ’83 and Rhonda (Louis ’84) Fox.
September 5, 2023 Press Release from Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio— Judge David A. Rodabaugh, Lima Municipal Court, will present the Forum “Constitutional Limits on State and Federal Governments Regarding the Rights of Private Citizens,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 in Yoder Recital Hall.
During this Forum, Rodabaugh will examine recent Supreme Court decisions concerning federal and state restrictions of free speech, property rights and religious liberty.
Free and open to the public, this presentation also serves as Bluffton’s Constitution Day Forum. All educational institutions which receive federal funds are required to offer an instructional program each year on or near Sept. 17, the day the U.S. Constitution was signed in 1787.