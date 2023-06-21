June 21, 2023 Press Release from Tricia Bell, Bluffton University: BLUFFTON, Ohio—Bluffton University has been recognized by Colleges of Distinction for its commitment to providing a high-quality undergraduate education that focuses on hands-on learning, strong student-teacher relationships, a vibrant campus life and successful outcomes.
The guide for college-bound students named Bluffton a 2023-24 College of Distinction, Ohio College of Distinction and Christian College of Distinction. Bluffton’s business and education departments have also been recognized as leading programs of distinction.
“We are committed to our students’ success in college and in all the years that follow,” said Robin Bowlus, vice president of advancement and enrollment management. “Bluffton’s innovative approach to college education, including the foundational education provided by the Bluffton Blueprint, allows students to fully experience all that Bluffton University offers and graduate with a world of opportunity. We are pleased to once again be recognized for our unique approach to education.”
Bluffton was chosen because of its demonstrated excellence in undergraduate education in such factors as student engagement, teaching excellence, outcomes-based learning, and community involvement. This evaluation process differs from college rankings publications.
“We don’t rank our schools,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and flourishes in a specific environment. We prefer to focus on the innovative ways that colleges all around the country are providing an enriching undergraduate experience.”
Bluffton has been recognized as a College of Distinction since the 2019-20 academic year.
At Bluffton University, our sense of a greater purpose develops students of exceptional character and expansive vision. For more than 120 years, we’ve been learning, experiencing and bettering the world together.
Located on a 65-acre residential campus in northwest Ohio and lined with abundant natural beauty, Bluffton University offers more than 90 majors, minors and programs for undergraduate students. Bluffton also offers programs for working adults including graduate programs in business administration (MBA), dietetics, education and social work.
Founded in 1899 and affiliated with Mennonite Church USA, Bluffton graduates are prepared for life; 98 percent are employed, in graduate school or completing long-term service within six months of graduation