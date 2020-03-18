Update from Celina Police Department: The Montgomery County Coroner has positively identified the deceased to be 26 year old Tre Bilger of Celina. No other autopsy results are available. It will be several weeks for complete results. The Celina Police Department expresses sincere condolences to Tre’s family and loved ones. The investigation continues.

Your News Now at Five:

Body recovered from Grand Lake St. Marys to be sent to coroner for ID and cause of death

More information has been released about the body found in Grand Lake St. Marys.

Body recovered from Grand Lake St. Marys to be sent to coroner for ID and cause of death

Celina first responders were called out around 7 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of a body seen in the water near the lighthouse, off of Main Street. The body was an adult male and will be sent to Montgomery County Coroner to determine a cause of death as well as his identity. The police department is also investigating the disappearance of a Celina man, but they can not positively identify the body found in the water as the missing man. Both cases are still under investigation.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.