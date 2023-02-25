Bowl for Honor helps send local veterans on Honor Flights

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A bowling alley was packed with people showing their support for Lima's veterans.
20th Century Lanes and Flag City Honor Flight hosted Bowl for Honor Saturday night to raise money for the Honor Flight program. Flag City Honor Flight will be flying two groups of veterans from Lima this year to Washington D.C. to see the memorials to soldiers who lost their lives during their service.
Bowl for Honor is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the program. Organizers say the community always steps up to do their part to make sure that the veterans' transportation and lodging costs for the two-day trip are free.
"All 24 lanes are full, on both shifts, which, that's a huge response. These veterans are getting every respect that they should be getting, and this is a big way that these folks get to take their honor flight," said Mike Melvin, Lima's representative for Flag City Honor Flight.
One Army veteran, James Reaman, who went on an honor flight last June is grateful that fundraisers like this give veterans the opportunity to pay tribute to our country's fallen in person.
"It's hard to put in words but I had a lot of uncles and some brothers-in-law and stuff that all served in the services, so it meant a lot to go to Washington D.C. Especially to see the monuments and think of all the ones that didn't make it back," Reaman said of his own Honor Flight.
Flag City Honor Flight will be taking 24 veterans to see the memorials in D.C. in April.