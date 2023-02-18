Brother arrested for the death of 71-year-old man in Hardin County

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a Wyandot County man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother. 68-year-old Dana Lee Breidenback has been arrested and is currently in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and using weapons while intoxicated. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says that they were dispatched to a home around Forest, Ohio this past Thursday for a 9-1-1 call reporting a death at a residence. Once there, they found 71-year-old Wayne Breidenback deceased. The circumstances were considered suspicious, which opened up an investigation. The death was then reported to be a homicide, in which detectives were able to locate Dana Lee and place him under arrest.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.