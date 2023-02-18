Brother arrested for the death of 71-year-old man in Hardin County

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says a Wyandot County man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother. 68-year-old Dana Lee Breidenback has been arrested and is currently in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and using weapons while intoxicated. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says that they were dispatched to a home around Forest, Ohio this past Thursday for a 9-1-1 call reporting a death at a residence. Once there, they found 71-year-old Wayne Breidenback deceased. The circumstances were considered suspicious, which opened up an investigation. The death was then reported to be a homicide, in which detectives were able to locate Dana Lee and place him under arrest.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.