Press Release from Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic School in Lima, Ohio, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with BSN SPORTS, the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, and Under Armour through their co- sponsored Women of Will (WoW) Program. The uniform and apparel agreement outfitting athletes and coaches in Under Armour gear will debut Spring 2023, unlocking partnership benefits for the organization as members of the exclusive Women of Will Program, the first high school sponsorship program designed distinctly for women’s athletic programs.
Partnership benefits for the Thunderbirds Athletic Program include custom Women of Will branding and apparel packages, fanwear platforms, athlete leadership opportunities, social media exposure, Women of Will awards and branding designs through BSN SPORTS over the next 3 years.
"We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Lima Central Catholic School, who continue to establish their presence as a driving force in celebrating female athletes and supporting women's sports," said WoW National Account Manager Tisha Hill. "The Women of Will program was created in partnership with Under Armour to recognize the determination and ambition that female athletes bring to the playing field every day as they set new standards and blaze paths for women's athletics programs. By leveraging our scale and unmatched partnerships with a global brand like Under Armour, we have an opportunity to enhance the experience of the Lima Central Catholic School Thunderbirds athletes, coaches, and supporters through our extensive product selection, innovative team shop platforms, and dedicated service teams."
"At LCC we strive to lead and challenge the status quo of our area. Partnering with Women of Will sets us apart in our community, aligns perfectly to our core values as an institution, and shows that we are intentional about standing with our students and their development as human beings. For LCC, it's not just another program, it is who we are ", said Mike Rumschlag.