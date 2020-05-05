As students across the country find ways to fill their free time as they learn from home, a set of triplets in Delphos engineer a project that could equal anything they would have learned in school.
Zane, Andrew, and Luke Bockey have always enjoyed building forts in their backyard, but when the pandemic forced Delphos St. John's to switch from classroom learning to e-learning, the brothers have some extra time on their hands, so they found a project that was a little bigger. The boys started to build a log cabin, which was kind of a surprise to their parents.
“Well we kind of started building it and we showed them after we already started it,” says Luke Bockey.
Their mom, Lynn Bockey adds, “I knew they were back here doing something. I really didn’t know. The only time that I was involved was to come and take pictures and oversee them running the chainsaw.”
“We kind of had former knowledge on how to use the tools, but the structure of it all was a learning process,” says Zane Bockey
Over a month’s time, the cabin took shape, and the job got a little messy, but it did teach them some valuable lessons.
“To preserve, it was long and kind of grueling stuff, all the mud smeared in the cracks took a really long time,” adds Zane.
“Probably it is really hard to mud stuff and get it to stay on right,” adds Luke.
“I know what a mess it was, their clothes and our utility room, but sometimes the mess was worth the process,” states Lynn.
But they didn’t stop with the cabin, they furnished it with a loft, a bed, and even a stove that they made themselves, plus these teenagers need to eat.
Andrew Bockey says, “I whittled forks and spoons and knives for in there.”
As for what their friends at school may think.
Andrew added, “I don’t think they know about it yet.”
But through the process, their mother Lynn was impressed on how her triplet’s teamwork help bring the project together. “They were even like that when they were toddlers, one would come up with an idea, and the next one would provide some muscle, and the next one would add some more ideas and creativity. It was a great project for them to do.”
With this trio, their limit could be just their imagination.