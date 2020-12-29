Car crash in Cridersville ends in flames and sends two to the hospital

What began as a call to report reckless driving north of Lima soon turned into a fiery car crash in Cridersville Tuesday evening.
Just before 5:15 pm, a white Land Rover was traveling Southbound on I-75 when it took Exit 118 into Cridersville. The vehicle then ramped a set of train tracks at high speeds, causing it to spin out of control and roll down Main Street. It then struck a tree in front of a residence, caught fire, and collided with several parked vehicles before stopping in front of a boutique.
An eyewitness says she saw the chain of events happen right outside her business.
"Full engine, front end of it was fully engulfed," explains Laurel Seiner, an employee of Dotson Plumbing, Heating & A/C. "People were trying to - someone else had a small fire extinguisher out there. They were trying to help put it out. They got one guy out. I got my fire extinguisher there and we got the other guy. They got the other person out. Other than that I let the officers and the fire department do their job.”
The two people in the SUV were transported to Lima Memorial Health System for their injuries. No one else was hurt.
Cridersville police and fire departments, Allen and Auglaize County Sheriff departments, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were on the scene.
Troopers are looking for a second passenger they say got out of the SUV and ran off. They described him as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants with red shoes on, and he was pulling a rolling suitcase.
The crash remains under investigation.