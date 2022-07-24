Celina welcomes the community to the 2022 Lake Festival

A big crowd shows up to wrap up another successful Celina Lake Festival. Sunday was Kids’ Day, and there were a lot of activities for them to enjoy. Some tested their strength at the kiddie tractor pull or tried to reel in the big one at the fishing derby. Kids also got up and personal with some big trucks or hit the rides for a little fun. This is the 62nd year for the festival and the committee is glad to see people come back year after year to not only enjoy that everything on lakeshore drive but in the rest of Celina too.
“I would say that everyone that comes to it benefits with something or as far as our community benefits. With our businesses, with our gas stations, with our restaurants, with our hotels. I just think that everyone that comes here will g home with something. They've come down and tries new food, seen a new event, actually takes a ride in a Huey this time,” says Michelle Miller, Celina Lake Fest committee. “I think overall everyone benefits with something that they bring in or go home with and wait for us for next year.”
The Lake Festival Committee will not take a lot of time to relax after this year’s event, they will be working on next year's festival starting in September.
