Chained Eagles of Ohio replaces MIA-POW sign and puts up flagpole on Conant Road

The Chained Eagles of Ohio help preserve a sign that serves as a constant reminder to never forget the military personnel that still haven't returned home from war.
The organization was approached to see if they could help restore a POW and MIA sign on Conant Road between State Routes 81 and 117. After examining the sign, they decided to replace the whole thing and put up a flagpole beside it. Thanks to the help of local businesses and individuals, they finished the project in nine months. The Chained Eagles were involved when the original sign was put up around 30 years ago, and they are glad they can continue the tradition to keep the messages alive for now and in the future.
"It was a great project. It brings our POWs to everyone's mind," says Bill Ream, Chained Eagles of Ohio. "This is our goal, is never forget the men and women that went over and fought for our freedoms and didn't get brought home. This helps keep the public aware of the issue. So it was a great project for us we enjoyed doing it."
Besides putting up a new sign and flagpole, the Chained Eagles also installed lights for both of them to make sure that no matter what time it is, people will never forget.
