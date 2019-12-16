Chaz Jackson gets max possible penalty for drug deal shooting

Chaz Jackson was found guilty on at least one of his charges after his November trial. Our Eran Hami was in court for Jackson's sentencing today(12/16/19) for his role in the death of Ryan VanBuskirk.
A jury heard the case just a month ago and found Chaz Jackson guilty of involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification but not guilty on a charge of murder. After deciding a couple of factors including that Jackson didn't seem remorseful, the judge sentenced Jackson to the maximum possible penalty of 14 years in prison.
"All the evidence in this case point to Mr. Jackson as the one that pulled the trigger so to speak and is the one responsible for the death," said Tony Miller, Assistant Allen County Prosecutor. "He still, I read the pre-sentence investigation, he still says he wasn't there, he had nothing to do with this. He shows absolutely no remorse as he did on the day the verdict was returned."
This stems from a drug deal gone wrong in November 2016. Ryan VanBuskirk was connected to Jackson and Rione Gray to buy some pills. Two people testified at Jackson's trial that he was the one who shot VanBuskirk on Catalpa Avenue. Jackson testified he wasn't there. When Gray took the stand, he said Jackson's mom bribed him to sign an official document stating Jackson wasn't there.
VanBuskirk's wife and son gave statements during sentencing, telling Jackson he'll never understand what he took from them that day.
"Being a father, I couldn't imagine losing my child. I can't imagine what my mom or yet Ryan's mom are going through. This whole situation has made me seriously reevaluate my life. I now see the consequence of what can happen when you surround yourself around the wrong people. How one man's actions can alter two different families forever," said Chaz Jackson.
Jackson said he plans to use all the resources available in prison to complete his high school education and work towards a career after his sentence. Gray is currently serving six years for his role in the incident.