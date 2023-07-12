Children get an education on the importance of teamwork thanks to a partnership with JAMPD and Cairo Library

CAIRO, OH (WLIO) - A local library joins forces with Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District to teach kids about the importance of teamwork.
Naturalist Doreen Martin was invited by the Cairo Branch of the Lima Public Library to conduct team-building exercises for children. The exercises had the kids working together to solve problems, which helped them practice cooperation skills essential for their future. The activity was part of the library's summer reading program, centered around the theme "All Together Now", aimed at teaching young people about unity and inclusion.
"We have a really cool activity we are going to do with a rubber band and they each have a string, and they have to stack Solo cups with that. I like the kids to A, have fun and B, realize that you work better in a group and a team than just by yourself and a team you can accomplish anything," said Doreen Martin, naturalist at Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.
Later this month, the Cairo Branch will host the "Summer Reading Bash" on July 31st from 2 to 4 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend. The Cairo Branch of the Lima Public Library is located at 108 Everrett Drive, Cairo, Ohio 45820.