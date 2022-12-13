City of Findlay hears 2023 department budget proposals

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - Findlay city officials plead their case on the funding they are going to need to continue their services for the next two years.
Department heads from the city of Findlay presented their budgets to the City Council for approval in a five-hour session. While the state of Ohio only allows cities to approve budgets for the following year, Findlay pre-prepares the next two years' budgets so that newly elected officials have more time to familiarize themselves with the financial needs of each department before they have to make decisions.
When Ohio's State Auditor did a performance audit of the city of Findlay, they were very impressed with their procedures.
"This was under Auditor Yost when he was the state auditor, and he felt that process was very unique and he thought it should be recognized the city of Findlay does that," explained Findlay's City Auditor, Jim Staschiak.
Staschiak has recommended that City Council begins setting aside funds for the eventual replacement of the water treatment plant and the Water Pollution Control Center. The mayor would like to see the millions of carryover spent updating them.
"What I would rather do is sit down, look at all the long-term capital investments we need to be making at those facilities," said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. "One, hopefully we can just avoid having to rebuild an entire new plant, but we can also make sure that we are planning for those large expenses."
Findlay had a strong year in 2022 and will go into the new year carrying over a budget surplus of over $20 million dollars.