City of Findlay hears 2023 department budget proposals

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - Findlay city officials plead their case on the funding they are going to need to continue their services for the next two years.

Department heads from the city of Findlay presented their budgets to the City Council for approval in a five-hour session. While the state of Ohio only allows cities to approve budgets for the following year, Findlay pre-prepares the next two years' budgets so that newly elected officials have more time to familiarize themselves with the financial needs of each department before they have to make decisions. 

