City of Findlay looking at some possible capital projects for 2023

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The City of Findlay looks back at a good year, as they get ready for 2023. 2022 for the city, as they worked on getting operations back to normal compared to the two prior years with the pandemic. This past year, the city broke ground on the Strict Center, which will be used to train fire firefighters and law enforcement. The city is also moving forward in building a downtown recreation area.

“So, that is a project where is part of flood mitigation, we have 19 acres of property in our downtown that are going to be benched. So, they have to be able to be flooded, but there is an opportunity to make them be usable space when they are not flooded,” says Mayor Christina Muryn. "So being able to look at recreational components is something that we are doing right now, and we are hoping to have some designs to present to the public in early 2023.”

