City of Findlay looking at some possible capital projects for 2023

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The City of Findlay looks back at a good year, as they get ready for 2023. 2022 for the city, as they worked on getting operations back to normal compared to the two prior years with the pandemic. This past year, the city broke ground on the Strict Center, which will be used to train fire firefighters and law enforcement. The city is also moving forward in building a downtown recreation area.
“So, that is a project where is part of flood mitigation, we have 19 acres of property in our downtown that are going to be benched. So, they have to be able to be flooded, but there is an opportunity to make them be usable space when they are not flooded,” says Mayor Christina Muryn. "So being able to look at recreational components is something that we are doing right now, and we are hoping to have some designs to present to the public in early 2023.”
Findlay has been able to set money aside the past couple of years because of increased revenue and Muryn says they are better prepared if an economic downturn ever occurs. But the revenue for 2022 is looking at coming in even higher than the previous years.
“Really because our businesses have been performing well,” adds Muryn. “I don’t think it is necessarily a one-time infusion, but it is a shift in how our businesses are performing currently. I do expect in 2023, we will be making some significant capital request. What those will specifically look like is to be determined from a public standpoint. But we are discussing park improvements, we are discussing the downtown recreation area, body cams, and dash cams.”
Muryn says they also could be looking at building a new public works facility for the city’s operations.
