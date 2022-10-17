City of Lima hosts first small business roundtable discussion Monday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima hosted their first small business roundtable discussion this Monday afternoon.

Monday's session focused on bar owners within the community on how the city can assist in small business growth and development in Lima. According to statistics provided by the city, small businesses account for 99.6% of all businesses in the State of Ohio. An established relationship between the city departments, such as police and the RTA, and small businesses is pivotal for economic growth in Lima.

