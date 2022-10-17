City of Lima hosts first small business roundtable discussion Monday

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The City of Lima hosted their first small business roundtable discussion this Monday afternoon.
Monday's session focused on bar owners within the community on how the city can assist in small business growth and development in Lima. According to statistics provided by the city, small businesses account for 99.6% of all businesses in the State of Ohio. An established relationship between the city departments, such as police and the RTA, and small businesses is pivotal for economic growth in Lima.
"LPD did update us on that they had made safety checks along with the Lima Fire Department. Brian Wildermuth with RTA came in today to inform us that they are looking at developing a loop around Downtown Lima for patrons to get on and travel from one establishment to another," says Amber Martin, Workforce and Small Business Development Coordinator, City of Lima.
City officials are also looking into the idea of revitalizing Lima by developing an entertainment district.
"The City of Lima is looking into a community entertainment district. So, a community entertainment district would be an established area for entertainment. It would provide additional liquor licenses to our community within those established boundaries," Martin added.
The next roundtable discussion will be on October 27th at 3 PM with retail and service businesses in Council Chambers.