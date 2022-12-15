Closing statements presented Thursday in the jury trial of Scott Catlett

According to an indictment, 64-year-old Scott Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Closing arguments were presented in the case, with both the state and defense presenting their final arguments before the jury was dismissed to deliberate.
"You saw his demeanor on the stand before you. The testimony of one witness alone can help you decide the fact you have to consider," stated Mariah Cunningham, assistant prosecutor.
"Was he threatened? No. Was there a specific threat to you? Don't do this I'm going to kick your a—, hurt you, or I'm going to do something to your brother or sister or your children or whatever? Nothing like that," stated Steve Chamberlain, defense attorney.
"He decided to go into the place where he knew Scott couldn't get him. He knew if he locked the door at least for that moment he was going to be safe. He said I didn't know if he would come after me if I ran out into that hall," stated Joshua Carp, assistant prosecutor.
The jury now deliberates the case for a final verdict.
