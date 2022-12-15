Closing statements presented Thursday in the jury trial of Scott Catlett

The trial of a Lima man indicted on multiple charges including rape is coming to the end.

Trial of Scott Catlett

According to an indictment, 64-year-old Scott Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge. Closing arguments were presented in the case, with both the state and defense presenting their final arguments before the jury was dismissed to deliberate.

