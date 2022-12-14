Alleged victim takes the stand in day one of Scott Catlett's trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The alleged victim in a rape case addressed the court during the first day of a Lima man's jury trial.
The jury trial for 64-year-old Scott Catlett began with laying out the groundwork of the case. According to an indictment, Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge.
Before the victim took the stand, both the prosecution and defense addressed the jury on what they believed the evidence will show in the case.
"He began texting family members to try to get some help and get out of the hotel room, and when he finally had the opportunity, he ran into the bathroom and locked himself in there," stated Mariah Cunningham, assistant prosecutor.
"At no time was he held against his will, we are going to show you. And at no time was he ever raped or perpetrated upon in a non-consensual manner by Mr. Catlett," stated Steve Chamberlain, Scott Catlett's attorney.
The alleged victim did not object to being photographed and described the scene in the hotel room before he retreated to the bathroom, where he says that the defendant forced him to take pills and then forced himself upon him.
"I was shocked, very shocked," stated Cody Dersham, the alleged victim.
"Did you say anything to the defendant?" asked Mariah Cunningham, assistant prosecutor.
"Yes," responded Dersham.
"What did you say?" asked the assistant prosecutor.
"I told him to stop," stated Dersham.
"Did he stop?" asked the assistant prosecutor.
"No," stated Dersham.
Catlett's trial will resume Thursday morning.
