Alleged victim takes the stand in day one of Scott Catlett's trial

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The alleged victim in a rape case addressed the court during the first day of a Lima man's jury trial. 

The jury trial for 64-year-old Scott Catlett began with laying out the groundwork of the case.  According to an indictment, Catlett allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him. The Allen County Grand Jury indicted Catlett on counts of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition. Catlett was previously sentenced to four years in prison back in 2018 on a first-degree kidnapping charge.

