Congressman Jim Jordan speaks to Wapakoneta Rotarians

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Congressman Jim Jordan gives local residents his thoughts on some recent actions going on in Washington D.C.

Jordan spoke to the Wapakoneta Rotary during their weekly meeting, and he started with the FBI serving search warrant at former president Donald Trump's Florida home. The warrant was part of an investigation into government documents that Trump had from his time as president. Jordan says there needs to be some questions answered by the director of the FBI and the U.S. attorney general about the search warrants, like why they waited 18 months to serve them if investigators knew the documents were at the Mar-a-Lago residences.

