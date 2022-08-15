Congressman Jim Jordan speaks to Wapakoneta Rotarians

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) -Congressman Jim Jordan gives local residents his thoughts on some recent actions going on in Washington D.C.
Jordan spoke to the Wapakoneta Rotary during their weekly meeting, and he started with the FBI serving search warrant at former president Donald Trump's Florida home. The warrant was part of an investigation into government documents that Trump had from his time as president. Jordan says there needs to be some questions answered by the director of the FBI and the U.S. attorney general about the search warrants, like why they waited 18 months to serve them if investigators knew the documents were at the Mar-a-Lago residences.
"We have had now 14 FBI agents come to our office as whistleblowers, talking about just the entire political nature of how that place operates, that's not supposed to happen," says Jim Jordan, (R) Ohio's 4th District Congressman. "When you view it all in context, and as I have been traveling across our district and I was out of state over the weekend as well, the country gets it. They know this is wrong."
Jordan also talked about his concerns for the Inflation Reduction Act which passed the house last week. Some economists say that the bill will do little to reduce the inflation rate which is at a 40 year high and Jordan agrees.
"Well when you spend three quarters of a trillion dollars and you raise people's taxes, I don't see how that helps inflation," adds Jordan. "I think the Inflation Reduction Act is going to increase inflation, and we know it is going to raise people's taxes, we know it is going to unleash thousands of IRS agents on people, and it is going to drive up the cost of energy, so how is that going to help inflation?"
President Biden is expected to sign the bill this week.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.