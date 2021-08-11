Congressman Tim Ryan visits Lima to tour tank plant; meets with union workers

Congressman Tim Ryan appeared in Lima on Wednesday to tour the Abrams Tank Plant as well as connect with local union workers.
Ryan toured the Lima tank plant Wednesday afternoon. Ryan and the House Appropriations Committee secured $65 million to upgrade the M1 Abrams main battle tank, which is produced in Lima.
After the tour, Ryan visited the Laborers Local 329 Union Hall to talk with local workers. Ryan and workers discussed the recent protests against the Lima Refinery on the hiring of local workers.
"You have Ohio's workers that are here in Lima, who have the skills, have the experience to be able to do the job, and they go outside of state and put the screws to these workers, I just think it's absolutely ridiculous so I'm here in solidarity with them," commented Congressman Tim Ryan. "It's been the general disregard for workers for decades, disrespect for them with outsourcing, trade deals."