Connected Hope introduces its Homeless Bus Ministry

A school bus normally means students are heading on their way to learn for the day. But sometimes, it can be used to help those in need.
People gathered in Elida Wednesday afternoon, introducing Connected Hope Homeless Bus Ministry to the community. Connected Hope started 6 years ago when Russ Thomas and Christy Crouch met the homeless in the streets at night, handing out supplies and connecting them to resources.
It's grown to the point that this last spring, WOCAP's Jackie Fox donated a retired Head Start bus to New Creation. Now, it's grown to as many as 9 volunteers in the street and over 20 donors and supporters from the community and church congregations. They not only temporarily house the people in the street, but give them food and the resources they need to help them get back on their feet.
"You'll see someone's mood change so quick. It's an amazing thing," says 18-year-old Nate Burger, who says the Homeless Bus Ministry saved his life. "These people are hungry, they're cold. They don't have hope or anybody that really cares for them, but when we come in, they can't say that anymore. We are always here for them, we come once a week and we always feed them, we try to find them and we just do our best."
Over the last month, this school bus ministry has been able to temporarily house about 30 people. If you'd like to donate, you can call the church office at (419) 909-1072.