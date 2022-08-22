Convocation ceremony held at OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The autumn semester at Ohio State Lima is set to start tomorrow with the first day of classes.
Monday was the kick-off of the school year with the dean's convocation. It's the first major on-campus event with a concert, games, and food. The Lima campus offers thirteen four-year degrees onsite and more than 200 majors that can be completed at the main campus in Columbus. Student life advisors are encouraging the incoming freshmen to engage, learn, and thrive as they are now Buckeyes.
"I am going into early childhood education and I chose OSU Lima because of all the involvement and engagement we can get, not only in Lima but also in Columbus and we're big Buckeye fans back at home, so O-H!" said Callie Carter, Allen East graduate.
"I picked Ohio State just because, all though the courses can be a little bit rigorous, they can really take a wear on your brain over time, I think it is overall successful. I think it's a very good benefit you know. I think over time really it will help you achieve your goals and OSU is all in for that. So that's really what I'm looking forward to," commented Seth Mikesell, who is looking forward to attending OSU Lima.
"So they can get what they need here and our hope is students are going to stay here for school and then they'll stay and become part of the professional community in this Greater Lima Region," explained Tim Rehner, dean of OSU Lima.
Nearly 300 freshmen were signed up to take part in the convocation coming from around northwest Ohio.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.