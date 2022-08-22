Convocation ceremony held at OSU Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The autumn semester at Ohio State Lima is set to start tomorrow with the first day of classes.

Monday was the kick-off of the school year with the dean's convocation. It's the first major on-campus event with a concert, games, and food. The Lima campus offers thirteen four-year degrees onsite and more than 200 majors that can be completed at the main campus in Columbus. Student life advisors are encouraging the incoming freshmen to engage, learn, and thrive as they are now Buckeyes.

