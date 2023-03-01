Councilman Glenn has free COVID-19 test kits available thanks to Ayers Community Outreach

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - What started as a donation to a male health program in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has made its way to Lima.
CEO and president of Ayers Community Outreach, Joseph Ayers donated 2,000 COVID-19 test kits to Lima's 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn. The two have been working together on several joint projects since meeting at a neighborhood association conference several years ago. 5,000 kits were given to Ayers and he wanted to share them with the people in and around the Lima area.
"When I got them delivered, the first thing I thought of was not only passing them out in Fort Wayne to people in our community, I thought about Councilman Dr. Derry Glenn in Lima to bring some up here so they would be able to have the tests available," explained Joseph Ayers, CEO and president of Ayers Community Outreach.
"We're going to make sure everyone gets them. Any job, or organization that needs some, just give me a call. I'll bring them out to you, as many as you want, as long as they last. Because this is very important, COVID is going back up," stated Derry Glenn, 6th Ward Councilman.
You can call Councilman Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572 to get a free COVID test kit.