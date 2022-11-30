Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for 2 days time already served. He also changed his plea to Guilty of Tampering with Evidence, F3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found Guilty by Jury Trial on Failure to Comply with Signal of a Police Officer, F3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.
Monday, November 30, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Colby Black, 38, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5, and Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Juan Hernandez, Jr., 42, Grafton, changed his plea to Guilty of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4; pre-sentence investigation ordered; bond continued; sentencing set for 1/18/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
