Court appearances begin as police continue their investigation into Reese Avenue shooting death

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is still investigating the murder of a Lima man over the weekend. The Lima teenager charged with the death was in court related to the case today, and his mother is expected to be in court on Tuesday.
A 17-year-old male juvenile remains at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center after a hearing today where a judge said there was enough information presented to keep him there. The teen was arrested for "Delinquency by Murder" after Lima police found a body in the 1000 block of Reese Avenue early Sunday morning. 41-year-old Steven Smith was deceased of an apparent gunshot wound in a backyard.
42-year-old Latoya McClellan is expected to be in court Tuesday and is being held on suspicion of tampering with evidence. The Lima Police Department confirms that McClellan is the 17-year-old's mother. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Steve Stechschulte at 419-221-5181.