Two arrested in death of Lima man

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating the circumstances around a body found early Sunday morning.
Around 6:30 am, officers responded to a report of a man down in the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. There, they discovered 41-year-old Steven Steven Smith of Lima deceased.
Early in the investigation, they were able to identify both Smith and possible suspects. 42-year-old Latoya McClellan has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence and an unnamed 17-year-old from Lima is also held on suspicion of delinquency by murder.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte at (419)-221-5181.