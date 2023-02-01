Friday, January 27, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, F4 – Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 3/15/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jason Mosure, 43, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of telephone communication harassment, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
SENTENCING
Vada Blankenship, 23, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – sentenced to up to 30 days jail until placement at inpatient treatment; drug court; 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Wedneday, February 2, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Donald Hammons, III, 45, Middle Point, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 78 days time already served; Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 26 days time already served; and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, M1 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 24 days credit; all sentences to be served concurrently.
Joshua McGinnis, 41, Van Wert, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 - sentenced to 30 days jail, 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, Receiving Stolen Property, F5 and Forgery, F5 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Juan Hernandez, Jr., Grafton, 42, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – sentenced to up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 2 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Jessica Sauder – 6/24/91, Van Wert, Receiving Stolen Property, M1 – sentenced to 60 days jail; 2 years Community Control, 1 year Intensive Supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 50 hours Community Service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Michelle Rodriquez, 30, Hicksville, changed her plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
TIME WAIVER HEARING
Idris Nuriddeen, 47, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 3/1/23 @ 8:30 a.m.