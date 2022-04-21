COVID-19 still out there and local health officials say not to let your guard down

The number of reported cases of COVID-19 in Allen County is in the single digits but health officials say don’t let your guard down yet.
Allen County Public Health is reporting 3 to 5 cases a day but that does not include any home testing that people are not reporting that is positive. The severity of the symptoms on a whole is less but that is not to say it can’t knock you off your feet. Health officials say the virus is still unpredictable with strains that are appearing to be more contagious, and they are prepared if there is an uptick.
Allen County Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer says, “We monitor what’s going on and be ready to respond with resources locally, state, and from nationally resources to assist the community.”
If you do test positive for COVID they suggest you still follow certain protocols to not spread the virus.
Fischer adds, “You should stay home for at least 5-days. Isolated away from others in the home as best you can. If you cannot isolate in a bedroom or you have to use a shared space wear a mask while you’re in that space around others.”
The health department does have the 2nd booster shots available along with all 1st and 2nd dose vaccines.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.