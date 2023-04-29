Cridersville Fire Department throws food truck and Jeep festival downtown

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - Main Street was packed with Jeeps and people all day Saturday when the Cridersville Fire Department held the first of their many yearly festivals.
Over 80 Jeep owners had their rides on display at the Food Truck and Jeep Invasion festival. People cast votes for their favorite Jeeps and food trucks, and there were plenty of vendors selling anything from handmade goods to t-shirts.
The Fire Department estimates that at least 1,000 people came out, many traveling from other cities and states. For them, being a firefighter is about always doing good for your community, not just when there's an emergency.
"We're a small town but we want to have some fun events for the community and outside the community. It's just good to see people laugh and smile and enjoy each other and get some food. People, you know they don't get out in the winter, they come here and just sit, talk with people, and enjoy each other," said Jeff Reichelderfer, a firefighter with the Cridersville Fire Department.
Festivals like this also help local first responders build better relationships with the people that they serve.
"We have a new police chief, he's passing stuff out, greeting himself to the community, and just things that they do. My people are walking around, intermingling with the community, answering questions, helping them with any questions that they have, and showing kids the fire trucks," said Rick Miller, the Cridersville Fire Chief.
The Cridersville Fire Department will be hosting their annual Fireman's Jamboree on July 7th and 8th.