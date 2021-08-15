Dan Kimmet named Grand Marshal of Allen County Fair Parade honored with HOF

In anticipation for the Allen County Fair that starts next week, a parade was held in Lima Sunday.
All of Main St. was lined with families waiting to see countless floats roll by for the Allen County Fair parade. This year, a near and dear person to the fair was granted the opportunity to be the grand marshal of the parade. It also coincides with him being put in the fair hall of fame.
Dan Kimmet has been on the board for the fair longer than anyone else in the history of the fair and has served on nearly every committee at the fair.
Kimmet says, “The float over here has got a lot of names on it and I served with almost all of the people over the years and it’s a great honor. Those people have done a lot, they taught me a lot, and it’s just great being part of it.”
The fair officially starts this Friday, August 20th. Be on the lookout for special fair dates for youth, seniors, and veterans. You can find the full schedule at allencofair.com.