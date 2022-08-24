Jeremy Heath Van Voorhis

A murder suspect out of Dayton is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase earlier Wednesday.

Around 11 a.m. this morning, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and the Allen County Sheriff's Office were assisting Dayton Police to detain Jeremy Van Voorhis, who is a homicide suspect. He fled in his vehicle as local deputies attempted to stop him, leading them on a pursuit. That chase lasted about an hour and went through Allen, Auglaize, and eventually ended in Shelby County, where Van Voorhis stopped his vehicle and surrendered. He is currently in the Allen County Jail and charged with failure to comply.

