Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer

Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post: DEFIANCE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler J. Blankemeyer has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post.

The selection of Trooper Blankemeyer, age 26, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Defiance Post.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.