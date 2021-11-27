Residents were out and about in Delphos shopping at multiple small businesses on Saturday.
For Small Business Saturday, residents were encouraged to visit shops in their own backyard. The Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce provided bingo cards to help residents find places they may not know about.
"We are strongly encouraging our community members to get out there and shop local," said Linsey Lane, Director of the Delphos Area Chamber of Commerce. "Through the pandemic and life changes we sometimes forget how important those mom and pop shops are that we have right in our town."
And small businesses in Delphos saw the increased traffic at their stores, and are happy to see local faces. They also find the event an opportunity to show residents the benefits of shopping small.
"They may think 'Oh well we are going to shop small business and support them and maybe have to pay a whole lot more' we don't want them to feel that way we want them to feel good when they come in," said Jack Westrich, Westrich Furniture Owner. "The corporate world is big and getting bigger, but I think the small businesses are getting stronger. We certainly are going to fight for the future and make sure we give the people what they want."