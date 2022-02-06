Delphos St. John's wraps up Catholic Schools Week

For the past 48 years, catholic schools across the country have celebrated their faith and education during Catholic Schools Week. Delphos St. John’s wrapped up their week with a selection of songs from some of the preschool and older students during their regular Sunday Mass. Catholic Schools Week is a reminder for the parish about the importance of having a faith-based education for students. The week is filled with activities, like scavenger hunts and prayer partners to help deepen the students' faith.
“We try and instill in our children and our students, the importance of faith and the values that faith presents in the world, by helping them make good life choices in the world and being able to go forth into the workplace after they leave us here at St. John’s, any Catholic school really, to change society, change the workplace and transform it into a much more compassionate, loving and kind place,” says Fr. Dennis Walsh of Delphos St. John’s Catholic Church and School.
Delphos Saint John’s Church is also hosting a Mercy Mission Sunday and Monday night at 7 pm. The event will feature veteran Catholic musician and composer Steve Angrisano who will sharing his music and some stories. The event is open to the public and a free will donation will be accepted.
