The two Democrats that are looking to be the governor candidate to advance to the general election in November face off for the first time Tuesday night.
Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley took part in a debate at Central State University. They talked about gun control, the changes to conceal and carry, and economic development. Whaley was asked if the governor’s office can do to spread investments to all corners of Ohio instead of just Columbus and Cincinnati.
“We have to make sure we are investing in all communities because the answer can't be for someone in Marietta or someone in Lima, that if they want their kids or grandkids to stay in Ohio they have to move to the Columbus metro region,” says Whaley. “We need to make sure that one good job is enough no matter what community you live in and community leaders all across the state are doing their level best in this work.”
Cranley was questioned about rising energy prices because of inflation, and if elected what can be done to help Ohioans.
“We are going to offer a natural gas dividend for the people of Ohio. $500 per year for families that make $75,000 or less to help with inflation,” says Cranley. “Now it is interesting that Republicans in Alaska and Republicans in North Dakota they provided dividends to their people but Mike DeWine and the Republicans in Columbus, they take money from us and give it to the special interest.”
The Republican governor’s debate was canceled after Mike DeWine declined to participate and Jim Renacci pulled out after DeWine’s decision.