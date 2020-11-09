Det. Callie Basinger named Law Officer of the Year

The Lima Exchange Club has officially named their Jack Somerville Law Officer of the Year award recipient for 2019.
Detective Callie Basinger with the Allen County Sheriff's Office was named as the award winner Monday afternoon at the Exchange Club's meeting. Basinger has been working with the sheriff's office since 2015 and is primarily assigned to work with victims of sex crimes.
She says that she's very honored to receive this award, and does all she can to serve those she works with in the community.
"Even if I go into it and I change someone’s opinion once with the outlook of how people look at law enforcement, I feel like I’ve done my job," Basinger said. "Knowing that I’ve done everything for a victim and even a suspect too; giving them their fair share and making sure that I’ve done everything possible to make sure that if they’re innocent, they really are proven innocent in the end."
Basinger is the 52nd person to receive this award from the Lima Exchange Club.