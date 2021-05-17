Det. Steve Stechschulte named 2020 Law Officer of the Year

Every year, the Lima Exchange Club honors one member of local law enforcement with the Jack Sommerville Law Officer of the Year award.
This year, two men were named as nominees for the award — Ptlm. Lawrence Nelson-Wallace of the Elida Police Department, and Det. Steve Stechschulte of the Lima Police Department.
In the end, it was Det. Stechschulte that took home the award, after his peers highlighted his tenacity in investigating crime in the city. The detective says he’s surprised and honored to receive the award, but says it’s a team effort at the police department.
"I’m thankful because with the people that I work with, you have no idea how much they do to help me do my job," said Stechschulte. "The way that I do it, I need all the assistance, I need all the help, and they never bat an eye when I ask for it."
The award also comes after what Det. Stechschulte describes as a year of low numbers at the police department and pushback from some regarding law enforcement: "It’s a tough time to be a police officer," Stechschulte said. "I just can’t think the guys enough as they see their way through. coming to work every day. and fighting through the fatigue. and even the scrutiny that they go through."
Both nominees of this year’s award also received word from Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp and Senate President Matt Huffman.