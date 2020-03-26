No new orders have come from Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday but we are seeing new data on the track Ohio is on.
Dr. Amy Acton released the latest numbers of Coronavirus in Ohio. As of Thursday morning, there are 867 cases and 15 deaths. Acton and DeWine expressed how much social distancing has bought the health care system some time. Acton said the system is currently at 60 percent capacity, but we need to be ready for the surge. The state is looking at hotels and dorms to house patients. A new model shows Ohio has flattened the curve and projected to peak in late April, early May. In that case, we could see 6,000 to 8,000 new cases a day.
"Remember that we have a hospital capacity line somewhere in here," said Acton. "We have, through our collective work in Ohio, decreased that impact on our health care system by anywhere from 50 to 75 percent. That's crucial, but we've got to do it even more."
Dr. Acton said Ohio is in need of specialized masks but the actions taken have preserved much of the protective equipment needed, so far.