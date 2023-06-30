Don't forget your sunscreen this summer

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are planning to spend most of your time outside this season, you may want to include sunscreen as well in your summer fun.
Doctors from Mercy Health-St. Rita's states that sunscreen is very important for those planning to be in plain sight of the sun's rays. Too much exposure can cause damage to your skin that could go beyond just a sunburn. Applying sunscreen before you go out is important, but being prepared and planning ahead can save you from a painful experience.
"It can take thirty minutes for you to have the sunscreen take in and take full effect, you want to try to plan for that. You do want to kind of plan to reapply throughout the day as well. So you typically want to reapply sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or anything that could potentially wash it off with excessive sweating and things like that, and planning ahead with clothing that can cover your skin and decrease your exposure in shaded areas as well," suggested Andrew Merrill, Family Medicine Resident.
It is also recommended that you follow any UV rays reports to identify the best sunscreen to get.